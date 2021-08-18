Cancel
Warm & Muggy This Evening

By Theresa Bryant
KWQC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuad Cities, IA/IL - Conditions will remain increasingly warm and a bit on the muggy side this evening. Look for mostly clear skies, with lows in the 60′s to low 70′s. Sunshine and scattered clouds return for your Thursday, as highs reach the 80′s to lower 90′s. Factor in the humidity, and we could see the heat index in the middle 90′s by afternoon. A front sweeping through the region Friday will bring our next chance for any measurable rain—mainly through the afternoon and evening hours into Saturday. We’re still in an abnormally dry drought situation for our northern counties, so any rain would be most welcome. Expect sunshine again on Sunday, with another chance for rain by the start of the week.

EnvironmentWTRF

A continuation: High heat and mugginess into your Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: We continue on with the hot and muggy air mass in the Ohio Valley neighborhood as we head into the midpoint of the work-week. Patchy dense fog is possible to begin your Wednesday, thanks to calm winds and clear skies this morning. Reduced visibility could be less than a mile, take it easy as you head to work. Current out the door temps range in the upper 60s to low 70s with a muggy and sticky dew point temperature. We will remain muggy through most of the next week. Ugh. Sky coverage will be best described as a sun and clouds mix, especially later in the day. Mostly sunny early on with more noticeable clouds later in the day. Temperatures will sit near 90 degrees, with heat index values approaching the mid to upper 90s. Now that’s some hot weather! Find ways to stay cool today if you have to work outdoors. It may be best to stay in the AC. Most of the Ohio Valley will stay dry today, however a few showers could pop-up late in the day. Coverage should be contained to our east, but a few rain drops could be seen in the Northern Panhandle and Southeastern Ohio. Better chances for rain will build up as we head into the weekend. Tonight, we will be mainly clear from clouds but a stray shower is possible. Overnight low temps will be around 70 degrees.
Environmentwbtw.com

Muggy with scattered storms today

Showers will develop this morning with a better chance for thunderstorms throughout the day. Showers will develop over the ocean and push inland through the early morning hours. This moisture will continue throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be hot and humid today with temperatures in the 80s to near 90.
EnvironmentHugo Daily News

Weather Update

Looks like there’s going to be nothing but sunshine and very hot temperatures across southeast Oklahoma for the week ahead. The afternoons will be sunny with high temperatures 95 to 100 degrees and heat index near 105. At night you can expect clear skies with low temperatures dropping to near 74 degrees. Temperatures are expected to continue above normal through Sept. 6. One of the main weather…

