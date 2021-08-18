Warm & Muggy This Evening
Quad Cities, IA/IL - Conditions will remain increasingly warm and a bit on the muggy side this evening. Look for mostly clear skies, with lows in the 60′s to low 70′s. Sunshine and scattered clouds return for your Thursday, as highs reach the 80′s to lower 90′s. Factor in the humidity, and we could see the heat index in the middle 90′s by afternoon. A front sweeping through the region Friday will bring our next chance for any measurable rain—mainly through the afternoon and evening hours into Saturday. We’re still in an abnormally dry drought situation for our northern counties, so any rain would be most welcome. Expect sunshine again on Sunday, with another chance for rain by the start of the week.www.kwqc.com
