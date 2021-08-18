Warm & Muggy This Evening

WEDNESDAY: We continue on with the hot and muggy air mass in the Ohio Valley neighborhood as we head into the midpoint of the work-week. Patchy dense fog is possible to begin your Wednesday, thanks to calm winds and clear skies this morning. Reduced visibility could be less than a mile, take it easy as you head to work. Current out the door temps range in the upper 60s to low 70s with a muggy and sticky dew point temperature. We will remain muggy through most of the next week. Ugh. Sky coverage will be best described as a sun and clouds mix, especially later in the day. Mostly sunny early on with more noticeable clouds later in the day. Temperatures will sit near 90 degrees, with heat index values approaching the mid to upper 90s. Now that’s some hot weather! Find ways to stay cool today if you have to work outdoors. It may be best to stay in the AC. Most of the Ohio Valley will stay dry today, however a few showers could pop-up late in the day. Coverage should be contained to our east, but a few rain drops could be seen in the Northern Panhandle and Southeastern Ohio. Better chances for rain will build up as we head into the weekend. Tonight, we will be mainly clear from clouds but a stray shower is possible. Overnight low temps will be around 70 degrees.