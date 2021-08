Check out the Red Wings pre season schedule here. The preseason is, typically, two completely separate teams. Early on, the “road team” is your 3rd/4th lines and Griffins squad. That lineup will face each team’s best. With the first road game being against Chicago, it could be brutal to watch. The Blackhawks handed Detroit some ugly losses last year. This time, the Rasmussen and Stephens lines will likely be the top 6, along with a smattering of PTO and Griffins players. They will face off against Dach, Kane, Debrincat and (if healthy) Toews. Newly Acquired Seth Jones will be on the blue line.