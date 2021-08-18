With this acquisition, Creative will now have 21 sales and service locations and an expanded nationwide support network serving its transit, school, and retail bus customers.
CHINO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Bus Sales, already the nation's largest bus dealership network with 16 locations across the United States, today announced the acquisition of Alliance Bus Group, the second-largest bus dealership with locations in Georgia, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, New Jersey, Mississippi, and New Hampshire. With this acquisition, Creative Bus Sales will now have 21 sales and service locations and a nationwide support network for its transit, school, and retail bus customers.www.thepress.net
