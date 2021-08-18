Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

With this acquisition, Creative will now have 21 sales and service locations and an expanded nationwide support network serving its transit, school, and retail bus customers.

By Creative Bus Sales
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHINO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Bus Sales, already the nation's largest bus dealership network with 16 locations across the United States, today announced the acquisition of Alliance Bus Group, the second-largest bus dealership with locations in Georgia, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, New Jersey, Mississippi, and New Hampshire. With this acquisition, Creative Bus Sales will now have 21 sales and service locations and a nationwide support network for its transit, school, and retail bus customers.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
806
Followers
22K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
New Jersey State
State
Louisiana State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chino#Alliance Bus Group#Creative Bus Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
TrafficPosted by
The Press

GreenPower to Showcase all-electric BEAST School Bus and EV Stars at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emission electric powered vehicles serving the cargo and delivery, shuttle, transit and school bus markets, today announced its participation and vehicle showcase in booth #911 at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo being held August 31 - September 1, 2021 in Long Beach, CA at the Long Beach Convention Center.
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

Embraer expands services network for business jets in the US

MELBOURNE, FL – Embraer is expanding its service network providers in the Northeast region of the U.S. with new services at select Embraer Authorized Service Centers (EASC). The company has awarded three service centers the ability to increase capabilities to serve more Embraer business jet models. “With the growing fleet...
BusinessPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Heartland Waste Customers Now Being Served by Different Garbage Company

After 30 years of service to Missouri, Heartland Waste has sold their company to Republic Services which began garbage pick-ups on Heartland's routes on August 2. In a letter to customers dated July 31 from both companies, Roger Morgan of Heartland Waste says, "We feel really good about this decision for our community. Republic Services Services cares for their people like we do, and they are committed to safety, service and sustainability. All of these aspects, coupled with their immense stewardship, community giving, diversity and inclusion, impressed us."
EconomyPosted by
The Press

LiquidSpace | Power your hybrid workplace with the largest marketplace for on-demand workspace and an enterprise-grade workplace management platform.

General Services Administration (GSA) awards LiquidSpace contract to provide Flexible Coworking Services to government employees. SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 18, 2021 the General Services Administration (GSA) announced that LiquidSpace has been awarded a contract to provide Flexible Coworking Services (FCS) in support of the GSA's Total Workplace Program. The program seeks to enable client agencies to focus on their mission by providing effective coworking solutions aligned with their operations. This is the culmination of an 18 month evaluation process by the GSA to create a streamlined procurement program to help federal agencies procure flexible workspace to better support federal employees.
Businesschannele2e.com

Cloud Services Acquisition: Otava Buys Veeam Partner NewCloud Networks

Otava has acquired fellow cloud services provider and Veeam partner NewCloud Networks for an undisclosed sum. This is technology M&A deal number 524 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Otava Acquires NewCloud Networks. NewCloud offers an on-demand...
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Chatsworth Products, Oberon Receive Awards for Innovations in Data Center and Wi-Fi Access Point Enclosures

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products' (CPI) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Oberon Inc., have been formally recognized by Cabling Installation & Maintenance (CI&M) with individual 2021 Innovators Awards for feature-rich, future-proof data center and Wi-Fi enclosure solutions in the Distribution and Routing Equipment category. The awards were officially announced during the 2021 BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition, happening Aug. 22–26.
EconomyPosted by
The Press

General Services Administration (GSA) awards LiquidSpace contract to provide Flexible Coworking Services to government employees.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 18, 2021 the General Services Administration (GSA) announced that LiquidSpace has been awarded a contract to provide Flexible Coworking Services (FCS) in support of the GSA's Total Workplace Program. The program seeks to enable client agencies to focus on their mission by providing effective coworking solutions aligned with their operations. This is the culmination of an 18 month evaluation process by the GSA to create a streamlined procurement program to help federal agencies procure flexible workspace to better support federal employees.
HealthTimes Union

Spaulding Academy & Family Services Expands Support Services Team

Spaulding Academy & Family Services (formerly Spaulding Youth Center) is pleased to announce several promotions and operational changes to its Support Services Team. Dennis Galimberti has been promoted from Facilities and Grounds Manager to Director of Support Services, and will oversee maintenance, food services, technology, and housekeeping. Housekeeping has recently transitioned from a contracted to an in-house service, with the recent hiring of eight full-time housekeepers led by newly appointed Housekeeping Supervisor, Lisa Huckins. Additional staff promotions include Daniel Jenifer as Facilities Team Lead and Dawn Hinxman as Support Services Office Manager.
Businessgizmochina.com

Oppo to expand its service center network in India, to add 100+ stores by 2022

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has announced its plan to further strengthen its presence in India by expanding its service center network across the country. The company plans to increase the number of service centers to 600+ stores by 2022. As of now, Oppo offers service across 500+ cities in India with over 500+ stores.
Moses Lake, WAWenatchee World

Food delivery business expands, focuses on customer service

MOSES LAKE — If you’re hungry but you don’t want to go out, you now have another food delivery option in Moses Lake. Maggie and Moises Perez, owners of Dashing Drivers food delivery service in Wenatchee, have expanded to Moses Lake, and last week started delivering meals from 20 different restaurants to homes and businesses across the 98837 ZIP code.
Phoenix, AZStamford Advocate

Arizona Portables expands its services with the acquisition of Phoenix Roll Offs

Arizona Portables, a portable toilet rental company serving the metro Phoenix area, has acquired Phoenix Roll Offs, a provider of roll off dumpster rental services. Arizona Portables is part of a group of companies that have locations in the Southeast and Texas. Additionally they are part of a nationwide site services network that covers the entire United States.
NFLwashingtonnewsday.com

Former Broncos Coach Loses 70 Pounds After Making Vaccination Mistake

Former Broncos Coach Lost 70 Pounds, Made ‘Mistake’ Not Getting Vaccinated. A former Denver Broncos fitness and nutrition coach has advised people to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, disclosing that he dropped 70 pounds after acquiring the virus and spending six weeks in the hospital. Bill Phillips, a nutrition and supplementation...
NFLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Hochul’s First Act As Governor Angers Many New York Parents

Some parents in New York are furious over Katy Hochul's first act as governor. On her first day in office, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new, comprehensive plan to help ensure what her office describes as a "safe, productive return to schools this fall in the midst of rising COVID-19 numbers fueled by the Delta variant."

Comments / 0

Community Policy