Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Creative Bus Sales Acquires Alliance Bus Group

By Creative Bus Sales
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHINO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Bus Sales, already the nation's largest bus dealership network with 16 locations across the United States, today announced the acquisition of Alliance Bus Group, the second-largest bus dealership with locations in Georgia, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, New Jersey, Mississippi, and New Hampshire. With this acquisition, Creative Bus Sales will now have 21 sales and service locations and a nationwide support network for its transit, school, and retail bus customers.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
806
Followers
22K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Vans#Chino#Chino#Cng#Creativebussales Com#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
TrafficPosted by
The Press

With this acquisition, Creative will now have 21 sales and service locations and an expanded nationwide support network serving its transit, school, and retail bus customers.

CHINO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Bus Sales, already the nation's largest bus dealership network with 16 locations across the United States, today announced the acquisition of Alliance Bus Group, the second-largest bus dealership with locations in Georgia, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, New Jersey, Mississippi, and New Hampshire. With this acquisition, Creative Bus Sales will now have 21 sales and service locations and a nationwide support network for its transit, school, and retail bus customers.
California StatePosted by
The Press

California businesses leaving state accelerates in 2021

(The Center Square) – A report studying business headquarter migration says California’s businesses are moving their centers of operations at a much higher rate in 2021 compared to previous years. The Hoover Institution at Stanford University on Monday released its report, “Why Company Headquarters are Leaving California in Unprecedented Numbers.”
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Hyzon Motors' partner Raven SR Inc. announces its first waste-to-hydrogen hub

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) congratulates its partner, Raven SR Inc., for announcing its first waste-to-green hydrogen production hub, planned to become operational in summer 2022. Located at Republic Services' West Contra Costa Sanitary Landfill in Northern California, the facility will be co-developed by the partners, with Hyzon investing up to 75% in the equity and offtake from the waste-to-hydrogen hub.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
NFLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Hochul’s First Act As Governor Angers Many New York Parents

Some parents in New York are furious over Katy Hochul's first act as governor. On her first day in office, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new, comprehensive plan to help ensure what her office describes as a "safe, productive return to schools this fall in the midst of rising COVID-19 numbers fueled by the Delta variant."
NFLwashingtonnewsday.com

Former Broncos Coach Loses 70 Pounds After Making Vaccination Mistake

Former Broncos Coach Lost 70 Pounds, Made ‘Mistake’ Not Getting Vaccinated. A former Denver Broncos fitness and nutrition coach has advised people to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, disclosing that he dropped 70 pounds after acquiring the virus and spending six weeks in the hospital. Bill Phillips, a nutrition and supplementation...
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac Is Predicting Below Average Temperatures This Winter In Ohio

There’s no sugar coating it: winter in Ohio can be brutal. Frigid winds, precipitation, and less daylight mean that the months can seem to drag on forever. And truth be told, this upcoming winter won’t be any different. According to the Farmers’ Almanac Extended Winter Forecast, Ohio will be experiencing below-average temperatures this winter. But […] The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac Is Predicting Below Average Temperatures This Winter In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
Animalshometownheadlines.com

Keith Mickler’s Rome Grown: ‘They’re everywhere, they’re everywhere!’ The dreaded Armyworm is marching across numerous local lawns.

Does your lawn look like a herd of goats have attacked it? Leaving brown dead spots, patches, or maybe nothing but bare ground? If you take a close look, you will more than likely see armyworms marching across the lawn, eating everything in their path. If you answered yes, you have been invaded by a brigade of fall armyworms, and they mean business.
HealthPosted by
Indy100

This woman is now $2m richer – because she got vaccinated

When Christine Duval went to get her coronavirus vaccine, she probably expected to leave with a sore arm and the knowledge that she was better protecting herself and others around her from the virus as a result.But she got a whole lot more than that – $2 million in fact – after she participated and won one of Michigan’s sweepstakes that provided a financial incentive for people to get vaccinated. Not too shabby.The grand prize winner told NPR she and her family would put the money toward her children’s educations, remodeling their home and donating money to mental health...
Public HealthRoll Call Online

Rising hospitalizations aren’t only about COVID-19 cases

Hospitals across the country are reaching capacity, the result not only of increasing COVID-19 cases, but also side effects of the pandemic, from delayed surgeries that are now urgent to mental health problems among children. Exacerbating the problem, hospitals are facing new staffing challenges as doctors, nurses and other support...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Marshall, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

A MN RN Going Viral After Quitting Job Over Vaccine Mandate

More and more employers in the medical field have been requiring their staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine. That's what happened to Sarah Blom, a registered nurse from Atwater who studied nursing at Southwest State University in Marshall, MN, according to her Facebook profile . When Blom received an email from her employer about the vaccine mandate this August, she decided to draw a line in the sand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy