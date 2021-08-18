Tre HoldCo expands into California with new brand: Bad Hombre Cannabis™, THC-Infused Artisan Chocolate

With CBD legalized across much of the U.S. (though not at the federal level) and marijuana legalization slowly — or quickly — sweeping its way across the country, breweries don’t want to be left behind. CBD or cannabidiol has found its way into pretty much every product, whether it makes sense or not. Some of the best examples are the CBD creams and muscle balms for athletes, like those from Beam, and mellow smoking products like Dad Grass. Even a sports drink company, BioSteel, is starting to push products infused with CBD. It’s no surprise the laidback beer industry, which is often associated with marijuana, wants a piece of the industry it’s so close to.