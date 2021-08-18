Cancel
Tre HoldCo expands into California with new brand: Bad Hombre Cannabis™, THC-Infused Artisan Chocolate

By Tre HoldCo.
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TreHold Co., Washington's premier cannabis food and beverage company, launched into California today and introduced Bad Hombre 12g artisanal chocolate bars packed with 100 mg of cannabis extract. Created with Mexican entrepreneur Jorge Inda Meza, Bad Hombre Cannabis chocolate is the first product in a new line of fast-acting infused food and beverages with a LatinX identity from Tre HoldCo subsidiary, The Homeric Co.

