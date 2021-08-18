Cancel
The global lifestyle brand recruits the Looney Tunes characters once again—this time to celebrate the release of "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

CASETiFY Invites Fans to Join the Tune Squad with New "Space Jam: A New Legacy" Collection. HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the return of everyone's favorite cartoon characters, CASETiFY is teaming up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to release a special Looney Tunes collection, inspired by the new Warner Bros. Pictures movie, "Space Jam: A New Legacy." Fans looking to join the Tune Squad can sign up for priority access to shop the limited-edition collection by visiting www.casetify.com/space-jam ahead of its launch on Aug 31.

