Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

550994_6_.jpg

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Does Climate Change Cause Extreme Weather Now? Here's a Scorcher of a Reality Check. The Pacific Northwest was hit with a record-shattering heat wave in June, with temperatures over 35 degrees higher than normal in some places. On June 28, Portland, Ore., reached 116 degrees. Late last week the region suffered another blast of hot weather, with a high in Portland of 103 degrees. The New York Times didn’t hesitate to pronounce the region’s bouts of extreme weather proof that the climate wasn’t just changing, but catastrophically so.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
806
Followers
22K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Climate Change#Extreme Weather#Jpg#Heat Wave#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Newport, ORNewport News-Times

Evidence of 1700 tsunami in tree rings near Newport

Core samples taken from a stand of old-growth Douglas fir trees in the South Beach area just south of Newport showed reduced growth following the 9.0 earthquake and subsequent tsunami that struck the Pacific Northwest in 1700. The physical evidence from the Douglas fir tree rings confirms modeling that depicts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy