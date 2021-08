During the COVID-19 pandemic, an unsuspecting little game called Among Us took the gaming world by storm. Inspired by the party game Mafia (which is typically played in-person), Among Us saw a very sharp rise in popularity during the pandemic as people were stuck at home and looking for ways to pass the time with friends. Fast forward to today, and the influence of Among Us is clearer than ever, thanks in part to the fact that Fortnite is launching its own version of the game.