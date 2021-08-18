Cancel
UK’s Johnson accused of complacency over Afghanistan retreat

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced accusations of needlessly abandoning Afghanistan to the whims of the Taliban and of undermining Britain’s position in the world. During a heated emergency debate Wednesday in Parliament, lawmakers, including many from Johnson’s Conservative Party, voiced their regrets and fears at the chaotic turn of events in Afghanistan that has seen the Taliban seize control 20 years after they were driven from power by a U.S.-led international force. Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May pondered whether Johnson had hoped “on a wing and a prayer it’d be all right.” Johnson also said 20,000 vulnerable Afghans would be given refuge in the U.K. in the next few years. But other lawmakers said that felt short of what was needed.

