Gary Lynn Hyde of Reed City passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at his home on Todd Lake after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was 79. Gary was born on April 9, 1942 in Clinton County, Michigan to Merle and Norma Hyde. On December 9, 1961, Gary married his high school sweetheart Wanda "Kay" Spencer in their hometown, Carson City, Michigan - they were married for 59 years. In 1969 Gary and Kay moved to Todd Lake near Reed City, Michigan. Gary worked for many years for the Total Oil Company. He also owned and operated Gary Hyde Trucking, Inc. until 2008 when he retired. Gary and Kay enjoyed many winter vacations in Gulf Shores, Alabama. They were also active in Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred racing for many years.