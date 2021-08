For many, the whole point and philosophy of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin is to provide a new level of revolutionary decentralization and anonymity to their financial transactions. Much of the time, this isn’t for any nefarious or illegal reasons, but the result of years of economic frustrations with a system that makes it all but impossible to move within (that, or you’re Jack Dorsey). Unfortunately for crypto fans, its increasingly widespread popularity has predictably caught the eye of major world governments... and they are quickly moving to do something about it.