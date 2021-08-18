Ellen Margaret Baar

Ellen Baar passed away on August 16, 2021. Always a thoughtful and caring person thinking of others, she wrote her own obituary below. Ellen Margaret Vandervest Baar was born on April 4, 1929, at Watersmeet, Michigan, born the daughter of Antone Vandervest and Mae Kinney. She attended school her early years at Watersmeet. After the death of her father, the family moved to the lower peninsula of Michigan to where her mother was from. She left her heart in the UP. Born a Yooper, always be a Yooper. She attended several country schools and also Reed City High School. She married Edward Baar on February 20, 1947 and they were married 56 years, until his death in 2003. They lived in the Clinton and Tecumseh, Michigan area for 10 years. In 1956 they moved to the family centennial farm southwest of Reed City.