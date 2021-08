CDU/CSU deputy caucus leader Johann Wadephul said that Germany was not consulted on the United States' decision to pull out of Afghanistan so quickly. "Nobody asked us whether it was a good idea to leave that country in such a quick way." Wadephul said. The lawmaker from Merkel's conservative bloc also said that Europe needs to do more for its security, "We have to acknowledge that the United States will no longer be the police man of the world and help us to live here secure in Europe." He spoke with Francine Lacqua on "Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition." (Source: Bloomberg)