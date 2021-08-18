Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Northern Minnesota fire crews battle 3,200 acre wildfire

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 75 homes are under evacuation warning as crews fight the Greenwood fire in Superior National Forest. KBJR’s Kendall Jarboe reports.Aug. 18, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

NBC News

NBC News

189K+
Followers
27K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, MN
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Superior National Forest#Acre#Kbjr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
NBC News

Minnesota wildfire doubles in size, creates its own weather

A wildfire in northeastern Minnesota more than doubled in size, growing to more than 19,000 acres Tuesday after it produced pyrocumulous clouds that generated lightning and even raindrops, fire officials said. The Greenwood fire's growth, most of which happened Monday afternoon, prompted firefighters to leave McDougal Lake, about 80 miles...
California StateNBC News

California wildfire dangers may be spreading south

LOS ANGELES — A wildfire that burned several homes near Los Angeles may signal that the region is facing the same dangers that have scorched Northern California. The fire in San Bernardino County erupted Wednesday afternoon, quickly burned several hundred acres and damaged or destroyed at least a dozen homes and outbuildings in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles, fire officials said. Crews used shovels and bulldozers and mounted an air attack to keep the South Fire from the tiny communities of Lytle Creek and Scotland near the Cajon Pass.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Heat wave felt across the U.S., with temperatures up to 100-115 degrees

More than 60 million people were under heat alerts across the country Wednesday, from Phoenix to St. Louis and from Detroit to New York City. High temperatures were forecast to soar 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit above average across the East on Wednesday, meaning that in cities including Washington D.C. and Philadelphia, temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s could feel closer to 100 degrees when combined with high humidity.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Western lawmakers call on Biden, FEMA to declare drought disaster

Congressional leaders are calling on President Joe Biden to declare a drought disaster in the West as record temperatures and historic wildfires batter multiple states. The letter, signed by Reps. Joe Neguse of Colorado and Jared Huffman of California, Democrats whose districts have been ravaged by drought and wildfires, asks Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to release additional resources to aid Western communities faced with water cuts as supplies dwindle rapidly.
AnimalsPosted by
NBC News

Hiker survives grizzly bear attack at Denali National Park

A tourist from Indiana was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska on Monday night, park officials said. The 55-year-old, whose name was not released, was hiking alone in dense fog in the Thoroughfare Pass area when a mother bear and multiple cubs charged him from nearby bushes, the National Park Service said in a statement Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy