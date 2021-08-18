Northern Minnesota fire crews battle 3,200 acre wildfire
At least 75 homes are under evacuation warning as crews fight the Greenwood fire in Superior National Forest. KBJR’s Kendall Jarboe reports.Aug. 18, 2021.www.nbcnews.com
At least 75 homes are under evacuation warning as crews fight the Greenwood fire in Superior National Forest. KBJR’s Kendall Jarboe reports.Aug. 18, 2021.www.nbcnews.com
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0