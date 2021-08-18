Blackberry Cobbler Festival postponed

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Organizers of the August Blackberry Cobbler Festival said they are postponing this year’s event due to concerns about rising COVID-19 cases. “With great concern and love for our community, and out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to postpone the Blackberry Cobbler Festival,” said the Cobb Area Council, the event’s organizer, in a statement. “We are aiming to protect our community, our guests, and our beloved festival from negative impacts.”