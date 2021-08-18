Cancel
The Hermitage vs Till Lindemann: NFT tokens SCANDAL

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe museum has accused the German singer of violating its intellectual property. Lindemann is lying low. A near-diplomatic scandal has broken out between Russia's premier museum, the Hermitage, and Germany's premier metal band, Rammstein, more precisely singer Till Lindemann. A week ago, the frontman announced on his Instagram account the release of five non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for sale, which he called NFTill. The five tokens, showing a Till performance inside the Hermitage, are available on the twelve x twelve marketplace and cost from 199 to 100,000 euros.

