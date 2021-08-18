Cancel
Soccer

CSKA Moscow open to €30m formula as Milan agree terms with playmaker – the alternatives

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan are still on the hunt for a new attacking midfielder and Nikola Vlasic of CSKA Moscow could be the right man, a report claims. According to Tuttosport (via MilanNews), the management are looking a player with different characteristics from Brahim Diaz and Vlasic has been on the radar for months. There have been new talks with CSKA Moscow, who wants to earn as much as possible from the possible sale of the 23-year-old, and Vlasic’s agent has publicly declared the willingness of the Russian club to sell the player.

Isco
#Cska Moscow#Ac Milan#Ac Milan#Tuttosport#Milannews#Russian#Real Madrid#Psg
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Europe
A.C. Milan
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Russia
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Surprise name could arrive in Milan’s playmaker pursuit but Chelsea man remains a target

AC Milan will only sign a new playmaker towards the end of the month with Hakim Ziyech’s name still one appreciated by the management, a report claims. MilanNews writes that Milan will welcome a new attacking midfielder at the end of the window when the market conditions change. The profiles have already been identified for some time but the economic conditions necessary to sign a replacement for Calhanoglu that is of the right quality remains difficult at the moment.
SoccerYardbarker

Target fades for Milan as Ancelotti offers playmaker a Real Madrid lifeline

AC Milan may be forced to cross one of their options for the attacking midfield role off their list as Isco’s future could change, a report claims. Isco has been repeatedly linked with a move to AC Milan this summer and as MilanLive writes, his entourage proposed the 29-year-old to Paolo Maldini, but a negotiation never started as the cost of the transfer fee (around €15m) and the €6-7m net per season salary caused the management to hesitate.
SoccerWTOP

Díaz fires Milan to 1-0 win at Sampdoria in season opener

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan overcame the continued absence of Zlatan Ibrahimović to open its Serie A season with a 1-0 win at Sampdoria on Monday. Brahim Díaz scored in the ninth minute and Milan’s new signing Mike Maignan made a couple of key saves to keep his side in the lead.
SoccerYardbarker

Journalist claims CSKA Moscow star is ‘waiting for Milan’ but no new bid has yet arrived

CSKA Moscow midfielder Nikola Vlasic is desperately hoping that AC Milan make another move for him, according to one journalist. Milan’s pursuit of a new attacking midfielder has dragged on into the final fortnight of the transfer window, with Stefano Pioli forced to use a 4-4-2 in preseason due to the lack of a natural No.10 player aside from Brahim Diaz, who cannot bare the weight of the attack on his own.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Inter Milan open title defence with Genoa thumping

Milan (AFP) – Inter Milan kicked off their Italian league title defence by cruising past Genoa 4-0 on Saturday in an encouraging display from the champions following a turbulent close season. Simone Inzaghi’s side were two goals ahead after 13 minutes thanks to Milan Skriniar and Hakan Calhanoglu, before second-half...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

AC Milan finalising terms for Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko

AC Milan are finalising the return of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. Tuttosport says the two clubs have a deal in place over a loan return for Bakayoko, with just minor details needing to be settled. Bakayoko had a spell on-loan with the Rossonero 18 months ago under former coach Rino...
SoccerYardbarker

Milan could welcome two new midfielders this summer after agreeing personal terms

AC Milan are moving closer towards the signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko but it would not rule out another midfielder arriving, a report claims. Marco Demicheli spoke on Sky (via MilanNews) and confirmed that Milan want to sign at least one new midfielder, but it cannot be ruled out that two arrive before August 31. Today there was a positive meeting with Tiemoue Bakayoko’s entourage and the Rossoneri are close to an agreement in principle with the player.
UEFAYardbarker

Florenzi will be on the bench for Milan’s opener against Sampdoria

Alessandro Florenzi was announced by AC Milan yesterday and he could make his debut for the club already on Monday. He’s expected to be on the bench for the Rossoneri’s clash against Sampdoria, a report claims. According to today’s edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport (via MilanNews), Florenzi is a player...
Soccereuroleague.net

2021-22 Games to watch: CSKA Moscow

Perennial title contender CSKA Moscow is ready to launch another challenge in the 2021-22 season, with long-serving Head Coach Dimitris Itoudis keeping the bulk of last season’s successful squad intact while adding a few more key pieces. Here are some of the big games to look for as CSKA guns for glory once again – including an explosive start to the season.
UEFAYardbarker

Sampdoria 0-1 AC Milan: Early strike from Brahim Diaz earns Rossoneri a first win

AC Milan got their season off to a winning start as they beat Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris with a battling performance. In the end it would be a goal less than 10 minutes into the game that would earn all three points as Milan capitalised on a fast start with Brahim Diaz opening his account after returning on a two-year loan from Real Madrid.
SoccerTribal Football

Guidolin impressed by AC Milan's new Frenchman Giroud and Maignan

Francesco Guidolin is impressed by AC Milan's new Frenchman Olivier Giroud and Mike Maignan. Guidolin took in Milan's victory at Sampdoria. The former Udinese coach told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "The first impressions are very good, and if the premises are these I would say that the Rossoneri goal is in good hands, and also good feet, seeing how the Frenchman knows how to use them. Maignan has great personality, like all AC Milan after all. Just think of how the team took home the three points against Sampdoria, which did not give up. Milan has spirit.
SoccerYardbarker

Reports: Monaco striker to sign Milan contract and complete €7.5m move – he will train today

AC Milan are ready to welcome their latest summer signing in Pietro Pellegri as he is about to sign from Monaco, reports claim. After arriving on Monday evening and having passed the medical examinations yesterday, Calciomercato.com writes that the Italian striker went to the Rossoneri’s Casa Milan headquarters to sign his contract. He will then travel to the training ground Milanello, where he will train with his new team-mates this afternoon. MilanNews also confirms this.

