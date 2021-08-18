CSKA Moscow open to €30m formula as Milan agree terms with playmaker – the alternatives

Francesco Guidolin is impressed by AC Milan's new Frenchman Olivier Giroud and Mike Maignan. Guidolin took in Milan's victory at Sampdoria. The former Udinese coach told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "The first impressions are very good, and if the premises are these I would say that the Rossoneri goal is in good hands, and also good feet, seeing how the Frenchman knows how to use them. Maignan has great personality, like all AC Milan after all. Just think of how the team took home the three points against Sampdoria, which did not give up. Milan has spirit.