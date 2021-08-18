Cancel
Half a million distance between Milan and Roma over Florenzi – deal expected soon

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan are very close to sealing an agreement with Roma for Alessandro Florenzi but have not done so yet, according to a report. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) writes that a definitive agreement could arrive in the next few hours and it is only a matter of time until he makes his way north to Milano. The player was ready to fly to Milan yesterday, but the negotiation was slowed down by the lack of agreement between the two clubs regarding the amount to be paid for the loan.

