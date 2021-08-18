Milan ready to back Leao ahead of third season as Pioli tries to help him grow
AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli tried Rafael Leao in a different role during preseason, but is expected to revert to a more normal deployment next week. In the last friendly match played in Trieste, Pioli wanted to try Leao as a wide midfielder in a 4-4-2 formation, but the experiment did not succeed very well as the Portuguese struggled to assert himself on the game playing a bit further away from goal.www.yardbarker.com
