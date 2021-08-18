Which countries produce Russian weapons
Russia produces all types of weapons, ranging from knives to nuclear submarines, but little do people know that thousands are manufactured outside of the country. For decades, Russia not only sold weapons, but also created military facilities around the world to produce hi-tech armament for its clients. Sometimes, the country sells licenses with whole technical documentation on military gear to make its foreign partner capable of producing Russian weapons on its own.www.birminghamstar.com
