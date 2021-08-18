Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Which countries produce Russian weapons

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia produces all types of weapons, ranging from knives to nuclear submarines, but little do people know that thousands are manufactured outside of the country. For decades, Russia not only sold weapons, but also created military facilities around the world to produce hi-tech armament for its clients. Sometimes, the country sells licenses with whole technical documentation on military gear to make its foreign partner capable of producing Russian weapons on its own.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arms Corporation#Armament#Russian#Indian#The Kalashnikov Concern#Chinese#76 Mm#Type 071
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
Russia
Related
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

The US military may soon declassify a secret space weapon

US military officials are debating whether to publicly demonstrate a new space weapon capability, according to the online publication Breaking Defense. Senior military leaders, including Gen. John Hyten, the vice-chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, have been discussing for more than a year whether to reveal a secret space weapon by providing a demonstration of its capabilities, the report says. The weapon system, the details of which remain obscure, was developed as a "Special Access Program," which is reserved for highly classified information.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

North Korean major general executed for criticising Kim

Pyongyang [North Korea], August 2 (ANI): A major general was killed for reportedly saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's military granaries distribution order was 'ignorant of reality'. The top general was executed for saying Kim's order to open military storehouses and release wartime grain reserves to the hungry public...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Navy SEALs Getting Ready for War Against Russia, China

Earlier this year, Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen operators worked with conventional Navy forces in the final certification exercise of the USS Eisenhower Strike Group before it deployed. During the exercise, Navy special operators were the eyes and ears of the carrier strike group, assisting with over-the-horizon targeting,...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Russian Nuclear Submarine Broke Down In Danish Waters

The Danish Navy described the situation as “dramatic” as the submarine Orel drifted towards its territory following an unknown propulsion malfunction. The Russian Oscar-II class nuclear guided-missile submarine Orel had an unknown problem with its propulsion system on July 30 while transiting Danish waters in the Baltic Sea near Denmark’s second-largest city Aarhus, prompting the Russian Navy to prepare to tow the submarine before it eventually resumed operation. The details of the incident aren’t exactly clear, but Russian submarines have had some issues in recent years.
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Is Russia Planning To Go To War? Putin Green Lights Production Of New Nuclear Submarines

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced new orders on Monday for more nuclear submarines to join a new, more modern Russian fleet. Speaking on a video call, Putin greenlighted the production of new sophisticated weapon systems for the Russian Navy, including two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles, two diesel-powered submarines and a pair of corvettes. The ships would be stationed at shipyards in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a Siberian port city in Far East Russia.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Russia’s New Jet Fighter Aims to Rival U.S.

At Russia’s premier expo for military aircraft in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin inspected a prototype jet that is designed to take on more than enemy fighters. The lightweight stealth plane also is meant to cause geopolitical headaches for the U.S. The LTS Checkmate would be the world’s second single-engine...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia pledges retaliation after new U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow pledged retaliatory measures after a new set of sanctions imposed by the United States on a Russian ship and two companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The $11 billion project, which will double the...
Foreign PolicyHarvard Health

China’s response to the Taliban’s takeover

The Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation sat down with Ash Center Director Tony Saich, Daewoo Professor of International Affairs, to discuss China’s reaction to the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul and how recent events may impact the U.S. role in the Asia-Pacific region. Q&A. Tony Saich. Ash: What is...
Environmentwashingtonnewsday.com

Putin is alarmed by Russia’s ‘unprecedented’ natural disasters.

Putin is alarmed by Russia’s ‘unprecedented’ natural disasters. President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the scope of natural disasters that have struck Russia this year is “unprecedented,” as local officials sought Moscow’s assistance in battling fires and floods. A former skeptic of man-made climate change, the Russian leader called...
WorldPosted by
thedrive

British And Chinese Aircraft Carriers Both Underway In The Tense South China Sea (Updated)

The British flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, has entered the South China Sea for the first time. Satellite imagery has emerged that indicates that the U.K. Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is underway in the South China Sea while the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy flattop Shandong is also in these waters, though the two ships look to be sailing on opposite sides of the disputed body of water, at least for now. The appearance of the British flagship in the South China Sea had been anticipated, but it still carries a significant message as the United Kingdom and its allies look to further challenge China’s expansive territorial claims in this region.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Foreign Policyindybay.org

US to create new Pacific fleet to deter China

According to sources familiar with the situation, the plan will allow Lloyd Austin to attract additional funds and resources in the framework of rivalry with China. This is a rather serious and reasonable intention, but it should be noted that the final decision on this issue has not been made yet.
Politicsvcyamerica.org

Russia makes a move against Israel, related to Syria, that fits the Prophetic scenario of God’s Word

JD: Vladimir Putin during the Benjamin Netanyahu Administration as Prime Minister had a deal with the Prime Minister that he would have a blind eye to any attacks by the Israeli Defense Force on Syria. Now it looks like Putin has made a decision to get rid of that deal and step away from it. Does that mean harm for the Israeli attacks on Syria if they need to have these attacks?

Comments / 2

Community Policy