Social Status x Nike Dunk “Free Lunch”: Official Release Info

If you are a big fan of the Nike Dunk Low, then 2021 has been your year. This shoe has been seeing a massive resurgence on the market and as a result, Nike has been delivering a plethora of incredible colorways. Every single week it feels like we are reporting on some new models, and it's hard to be upset about it when they're all solid. Even NCAA teams are getting new colorways inspired by them, including Georgetown who has been getting quite a bit of love lately.