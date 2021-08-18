Social Status x Nike Dunk “Free Lunch”: Official Release Info

Fragment design‘s Hiroshi Fujiwara has recently taken to Instagram to tease a black and navy Nike Dunk High collaboration. Partly reminiscent of the “City” Pack’s arrangements, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in a two-tone makeup across its smooth leather upper. Most similar to that aforementioned capsule’s “Beijing” colorway, Fujiwara’s latest joint-effort with the Swoosh places a deep navy underneath pitch-black paneling at the forefoot. along the tongue and across the heel. The most latter component, as has become customary of the legendary Japanese designer’s work, is stamped with a double lighting bolt; instead of white, however, fragment design’s logo is done in dark blue. Underfoot, the high-top Nike Dunk boasts a “colorless” midsole and black outsole combination, with the former component featuring text denoting the pair’s stock keeping unit (SKU) and official name.
