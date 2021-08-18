Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Driver’s View of World Record Race to the Top of Mt. Washington Is Absolutely Crazy

By Jeff Parsons
Posted by 
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You may have driven your car up the Mt. Washington Auto Road in your lifetime, but you've never done it in less than six minutes and reached speeds of over 120 mph. Mt. Washington Hillclimb also known as "The Climb to the Clouds" was first run in the summer of 1904 when a Mercedes had the fastest time up the 7.4-miles of the auto road in 24 minutes, 37 seconds. Since then the race was run about every three years until 1961, bourght back in 1990 and again in 2011.

wblm.com

Comments / 0

102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Pastrana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race To The Top#Stunt Driver#Mt Washington Hillclimb#Mercedes#The White Moutnains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsNBC Sports

NASCAR Cup official steps away from duties after charges

Jay Fabian has temporarily stepped away from his duties as managing director of the NASCAR Cup Series while he faces charges of animal cruelty. His position will be filled by several different people in NASCAR’s competition department. Fabian oversaw the Cup garage in his position. NASCAR issued a statement Wednesday:...
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Podcast members called to NASCAR hauler

“I had already replied, thinking they were kidding. So, that probably made it worse.”. NASCAR drivers and crew members are regularly called to the NASCAR hauler. Typically, this happens after an on-track altercation or post-race altercation. However, more more than drivers are subject to a visit in the principal’s office....
NFLPosted by
Speedway Digest

NCS: NBC to Preempt Daytona Race in Four Markets, How to View If Impacted Featured

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona on Saturday, slated for a 7:00 p.m. ET. start, will present some television conflicts in four local NBC markets. A representative for NBC Sports told SpeedwayDigest.com Wednesday that it will show the race in 99% of its markets, while Washington D.C., Baltimore, Harrisburg and Roanoke/Lynchburg will have preseason NFL football coverage.
Carstorquenews.com

862 HP Subaru STI Sets New Mt. Washington Hillclimb Record

How fast is the new Gymkhana Subaru WRX STI? Check out the latest Washington Hillclimb Record set by the 862 horsepower performance car. Subaru of America isn’t done setting records in the Subaru WRX STI. This weekend Travis Pastrana set a new record of 5 minutes, 28.67 seconds at the 2021 Mt. Washington Auto Road. He drove the new Gymkhana Subaru WRX STI that pumps out 862 horsepower, and broke the record by more than sixteen seconds.
MotorsportsTire Business

Pastrana, Yokohama take on Mt. Washington Hillclimb

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Yokohama Tire Co. and veteran racer Travis Pastrana are going hill climbing — again. Pastrana will compete in the Subaru Mt. Washington Hillclimb presented by Yokohama Tire on Aug. 13-15 at Mt. Washington Auto Road in Gorham, New Hampshire. Yokohama-sponsored Pastrana, who holds the record for...
Motorsportsiracing.com

Mt. Washington Auto Road Available Now!

Just in time for this year’s running of its historic Hillclimb Auto Race, Mount Washington makes its debut on iRacing and is available now! With two configurations available, Hillclimb and Descent, see if you can conquer one of the most challenging competitive roads in the world. Towering at 6,288 feet,...
CarsCleanTechnica

Tesla Model S Plaid Ready To Race In Mt. Washington Hillclimb Today!

Before today, no electric car had ever raced in the Mt. Washington Hillclimb, one of the oldest car races in the USA (the first runs were on July 11 and 12, 1904). Today, two electric cars are racing up the highest peak in the US Northeast. One is a modified electric vehicles, and one is a stock electric vehicle (as it came out of the factory, barring some basic modifications to make the car safe & sensible to race).
Motorsportsboxthislap.org

iRacing: Mt. Washington Hillclimb already available

Finally you can purchase first point to point track on iRacing by 14,95 dollars. This is a first of its kind track included on iRacing and might be the first of many to come. We will see what happens with other requested similar hillclimbs as Pikes Peak. Towering at 6,288...
Sportscountry1025.com

A Car Climbed Mt. Washington… How fast?!

Travis Pastrana set a new record this weekend at the 2021 Mt. Washington Hillclimb! This is the oldest hillclimb in North America and happens every three years. It is known to be one of the more challenging hillclimbs with Mt. Washington standing at 6,288 feet and having unpredictable weather. The terrain also varies throughout the drive from dirt to pavement, therefore requires a very experienced driver.
Evansville, IN14news.com

Evansville man setting world land speed records in auto racing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An introduction is in order for Evansville native and world record-holder, Jack Rogers. The Bosse High School graduate holds the world land speed record in the production category. Putting this into perspective, Rogers drove 225.366 miles per hour in a 1982 Chevy Camaro. This feat was...
Motorsportsgtplanet.net

GTPlanet’s Gran Turismo World Series Driver Rankings

The grand, mid-season playoffs in the 2021 FIA Certified Gran Turismo World Series are upon us this weekend. 30 of the best drivers in the world will assemble for the Nations Cup in the World Series Showdown, with 36 others representing their favorite brands in the Manufacturer Series. This event...
Motorsportscarthrottle.com

A Bunch Of 90s/00s Sports Cars Raced At Le Mans Over The Weekend And The Noise Was Incredible

The Endurance Racing Legends series made up for the lack of aural drama at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year. As we opined last year, the internally combusted soundtrack at the 24 Hours of Le Mans is getting far less interesting each year. The prototypes haven’t made sweet sounds for years, and it’s now slim pickings in the GT field too. By 2020, the last of the thundering old naturally-aspirated V8 Vantage GTE cars had gone, as had the legendary Chevrolet Corvette C7.R with its filthy exhaust note.
MotorsportsPosted by
thedrive

Le Mans Race Cars Will Run on Fuel Made From Wine Residue Starting in 2022

In a particularly French move, the byproducts of winemaking will be turned into bioethanol to power Le Mans racers. As The Drive's token European, I obviously like to talk a big game about our wine and baguette-filled lifestyles while tootling 'round in my tiny French car. It's immensely satisfying to the stereotype, then, that starting next year, Le Mans is going to be powered by wine. I don't mean a shift from kegs of Warsteiner in Beausejour campsite—the actual car fuel is going to be made from the bioethanol byproducts of winemaking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy