Do you remember Fran from Bethel? Back in the spring of 2020, Fran had to put a sign on her rental car as to not tick off her fellow Mainers. Back when the pandemic first started, and Maine was pretty much shut down, we REALLY didn't want anyone from away coming into the state and messing up our low COVID rates. Especially if they were from New Jersey and New York. Poor Fran got a lot of flak (and middle fingers) for riding around in a rental with Jersy plates on and had to post a sign telling everyone if was just HER.