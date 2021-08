Crypto network hacks are more common than crypto bulls would like to admit. Of course, the growing pains of new tech often leave it exposed to increased scrutiny by hackers and exploiters. Blockchain is no exception to this. But the recent hack of the Poly Network is one with a lot of odd factors at play. How did the $600 million crypto hack happen? Why did the hacker return over half of the crypto already? And why did they conduct a Q&A about the hack after?