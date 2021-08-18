Backward and forward with Rising Appalachia’s Chloe Smith
Sister duo Rising Appalachia is poised to release a new album, The Lost Mystique of Being In the Know | Photo by Chad Hess. As a kid, keyboardist Noah Jones grew up visiting his grandmother in rural North Carolina where there was no Wi-Fi or TV, only an old, out-of-tune upright piano. “I ended up writing little tunes in my head and playing them however badly,” Jones said, and later, he would experiment with a cheap little Radio Shack […]www.charlestoncitypaper.com
Comments / 0