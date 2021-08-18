Backward and forward with Rising Appalachia’s Chloe Smith

Asheville and Nashville literally rhyme, and that’s nice, but the two music cities do genuinely resonate with one another. As two of the most important hubs of Americana, just five hours apart by car, artists are in constant interchange down Interstate 40, and what’s good for one scene tends to be good for the other. Which brings me to songwriter Aaron Burdett and the perplexing but solvable problem that he’s far better known and admired in his western North Carolina home base than in Music City, even though his work would sit confidently on any shelf or stage where one might find the lineage of Cowboy Jack Clement, Tim O’Brien and John Prine.