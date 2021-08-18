The Night House - Official 'Don't Be Afraid' Clip

Candyman is an upcoming movie from Oscar winner Jordan Peele, introducing a fresh take on the chilling urban legend. In this official clip, titled 'Doesn't Believe', we get a brief glimpse of the characters heatedly discussing the existence of the Candyman. The housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood have been terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand for years. The killer is summoned by an individual repeating his name five times into a mirror. In the present day, a decade after Cabrini towers have been demolished, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury loft condo in the area. Anthony's painting career is on the brink, but after learning of the true story behind the Candyman, he begins to explore the details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings. However, he has unknowingly opened a door to the supernatural, unleashing a violent force. Candyman releases in theaters on August 27, 2021.
