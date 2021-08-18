Cancel
The Night House - Official 'Don't Be Afraid' Clip

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the chilling new clip from upcoming horror/thriller, The Night House. This movie follows a widow, who begins to uncover her late husband's disturbing secrets shortly after his death. In the 'Don't Be Afraid' clip, we catch a glimpse of an eerie incident that takes place inside the protagonist's house. The Night House arrives in theaters on August 20, 2021, starring Rebecca Hall, Vondie Curtis Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Evan Jonigkeit, and Stacy Martin.

Beauty & Fashionworldofreel.com

‘The Night House’: An Excellent Performance By Rebecca Hall Can’t Save This Eerily Familiar Horror Movie [Capsule]

Searchlight bought “The Night House” for $12 million at Sundance 2020, a supernatural mystery that falls flat on the ground the minute you realize where it’s going. Director David Bruckner (The Ritual) casts Rebecca Hall as a teacher whose husband commits suicide and then, possibly, starts haunting their scenic lakehouse; lights flicker, and the stereo turns on and blasts music in the middle of the night. Instead of coming back to the big city, she dubiously decides to stay, which is when things get worse. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into her husband’s belongings, yearning for answers, and finds the pent-up secrets he kept from her. Bruckner shoots “The Night House” in an atmospherically slick fashion, but the scares aren’t there — Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski’s clunky screenplay resorts to too many loud jump scares. It’s a real shame since Hall delivers an exceptional performance as a grieving woman caught up in two alternate realities. But her talents can only do so much, especially when familiar horror tropes quickly start to spread throughout the narrative.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Night House Review: Excellent, But Doesn't Stick The Landing

The Night House is a solid piece of horror featuring plenty of atmosphere and a compelling lead performance, but it doesn't quite stick the landing when it comes to its ending. Director: David Bruckner. Summary: A widow begins to uncover her recently deceased husband's disturbing secrets. While jump scares and...
MoviesIGN

Candyman - Official 'Doesn't Believe' Clip

Candyman is an upcoming movie from Oscar winner Jordan Peele, introducing a fresh take on the chilling urban legend. In this official clip, titled 'Doesn't Believe', we get a brief glimpse of the characters heatedly discussing the existence of the Candyman. The housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood have been terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand for years. The killer is summoned by an individual repeating his name five times into a mirror. In the present day, a decade after Cabrini towers have been demolished, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury loft condo in the area. Anthony's painting career is on the brink, but after learning of the true story behind the Candyman, he begins to explore the details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings. However, he has unknowingly opened a door to the supernatural, unleashing a violent force. Candyman releases in theaters on August 27, 2021.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Critic's Pick: 'The Night House' Turns a Ghost Story Into Chic Grief Therapy

There’s a subset of horror into which The Night House, at least at first glance, squarely and tidily fits: slow-creep tales of attractively well-off people facing appalling, uncanny forces in properties so chic-ly designed and plushly appointed — preferably with some natural body of water lapping nearby — it almost makes the psychological torment worth enduring.
