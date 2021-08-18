Grand Teton National Park: July 2021 Busiest Month Ever
Grand Teton National continues a trend of historically high visitation in 2021 with the busiest July – and busiest month – in the park’s 92-year history. Statistics collected by Grand Teton National Park show that July 2021 had the highest number of recreation visits on record for any single month in park history. The park hosted an estimated 828,777 recreation visits in July 2021. This is a 9.7% increase from July 2020 (755,766 recreation visits) and a 6.8% increase from July 2019 (775,788 recreation visits).mybighornbasin.com
