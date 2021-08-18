Cancel
Animals

Vaccinating animals? The North Carolina Zoo isn't leaving anything up to chance

Asheboro Courier-Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimals, just like humans, are at risk for COVID-19. The North Carolina Zoo is working to acquire a vaccine to protect some of its animals from the virus. The vaccine for animals is different from those for humans, although it has a similar make-up to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and requires two shots. It's in experimental phases, meaning it's been tested but hasn't been fully approved.

