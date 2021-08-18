Cancel
Four In Ten Advertisers Use Self-Serve Ad Portals. But They’d Rather Buy From A Marketing Expert.

insideradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelf-serve ad portals have grown in popularity as a way to attract advertisers with small budgets that aren’t worth chasing with account execs – the so called-long tail advertisers. But there’s much more to this group than meets the eye. New research shows self-serve portals aren't their preferred way to buy media and they plan to spend 14% more on local advertising than buyers who don’t use these platforms. They also appear to be a ripe target for media packages that include radio and digital ad components.

