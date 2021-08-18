Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Picor Reports a Sizzling Multifamily Market Mid-Year

By RED News Service
realestatedaily-news.com
 7 days ago

For investors looking for investments $20 million and under, Tucson ranked number 4 on the list of small/middle sized markets. A larger driver of the demand for multifamily in Tucson is the attractive year-over-year (YOY) average rent growth of 9.1%. The shortage of affordable and traditional housing in Tucson also fuels apartment rental demand. With construction costs tripling on certain building materials, housing development has slowed down drastically over the past 12 months. In a market with the typical average residential for sale inventory at about 6,000 listings, fewer than 1,000 homes are for sale. This shortage has led to increased demand for multifamily living, which in turn has driven down Tucson’s vacancy rate.

realestatedaily-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
State
Texas State
Tucson, AZ
Real Estate
City
Phoenix, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freddie Mac#Fannie Mae#Picor Reports#Covid#The University Of Arizona#University#Cdc#Dscr#Ltv#Az Outlook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Sahuarita, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

ASH-Dorn Homes Soon to Open at Madera Estates in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, ARIZONA – ASH - Dorn Homes (David Grounds, President / CEO) has announced it will soon be expanding to Madera Estates in beautiful Sahuarita, AZ. Featuring panoramic mountain views and picturesque desert surroundings, Madera Estates is the pinnacle of Southwestern living. Dorn Homes purchased 24 one-acre+ lots for $1.768...
Scottsdale, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

CBRE Announces Sale of Multifamily Community in Scottsdale, Ariz. to San Francisco Bay Area-Based Firm for $8.3 Million

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA -- CBRE announced the sale of The Hayden, a multifamily property in Scottsdale, Ariz., to San Francisco Bay Area-based real estate investment firm Fivey Company for $8.3 million ($332,000 per unit). Brian Smuckler, Jeff Seaman, Derek Smigiel and Bryson Fricke of CBRE represented the seller, Fringe Capital Partners,...
Phoenix, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

Cordoba Apartments in Tempe Sold to Greystar

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – Cordoba, a 352-unit apartment community in Phoenix, has been sold. Greystar of South Carolina purchased the property, recognizing the upside potential of the property that is located within one of the fastest growing employment corridors in Greater Phoenix. “Greystar’s ability to understand the local market and craft...
Real EstateWenatchee World

U.S. new home sales creep up; supply, prices remain constraints

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased in July after three straight monthly declines, but housing market momentum is slowing as surging housing prices amid tight supply sideline some first-time buyers from the market. Though the report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed a big increase...
Flagstaff, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

Portfolio Sale of a Verizon Net-Leased Property and Dunkin Donuts Ground Lease in Flagstaff, Arizona

– Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Verizon, a 2,305-square-foot net-leased property, and Dunkin Donuts Ground Lease, a 0.30-acre property. Both parcels are located in Flagstaff, Arizona. According to Ryan...
Tucson, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

Sahuarita Investor Buys Office Building in Tucson for $550,000

TUCSON, ARIZONA -- Lanny Bui, an investor from Sahuarita, Arizona purchased the 5,100-square-foot multi-tenant building at 702 S. Craycroft Road in Tucson as an investment, from Leftovers Dog, LLC of Tucson, (Carl Weinstein, manager) in an investment sale. Located in the Eastern submarket of Tucson, the property sold for $550,000...
Mesa, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

CBRE Secures $17 Million Loan for Purchase of Retail Center in Mesa, Ariz.

Phoenix, Arizona – CBRE has secured a $17 million loan for the acquisition of Longbow Marketplace, a Sprouts-anchored retail center in Mesa, Ariz. Garrett Stasand of CBRE arranged the loan on behalf of the buyer, a Canada-based private family investor group. The financing was provided by Nationwide Life Insurance. Garrett...
Tucson, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Financing for a Portfolio of Senior Housing Communities in Tucson, Arizona

– Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today various financing transactions for senior housing communities in Tucson, Arizona. Volt Migrino of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC) and Alex Snyder, a seniors housing investment...
Charlotte, NCcountry1037fm.com

What Can $350,000 Get You In The Charlotte Housing Market?

What Can $350,000 get you in the Charlotte Housing Market?. One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s most undeniable economic effects has been the red-hot real estate market. In cities across the country, homes are getting snapped up in just days on the market, with multiple offers, sales above the asking price, and many seller-friendly conditions.
Real Estaterealestatedaily-news.com

New Mexico Investor Buys American Openings Building in Sale Leaseback for $11.25 Million

Built in 1992, the property is 94,831-square-feet of Manufacturing/Warehousing (95,605-square-feet including mezzanine office), with 10,400-square-feet of office (including 3,158-square-feet mezzanine area). With two 2,000 Amp, 277/480 Volt, 3 phase entrances, this single tenant triple net leased investment is leased to American Openings, a window and door manufacturer and sits on 12.11 acres in the SouthPointe Industrial Park at the northwest corner of Kolb and Valencia Roads.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Gives Home Buyers 2nd Least Space For $350K

One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s most undeniable economic effects has been the red-hot real estate market. In cities across the country, homes are getting snapped up in just days on the market, with multiple offers, sales above asking price, and many seller-friendly conditions. One of the key factors at play...
Phoenix, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

Phoenix-based RestorationHQ ranks No. 3737 on 2021 Inc. 5000

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – Inc. magazine revealed that Phoenix-based RestorationHQ is No. 3737 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. RestorationHQ, an emergency services contractor, boasted growth of 89 percent. It is one of 117 Arizona-based companies to make the Inc. 5000...
Surprise, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

Baker Development purchases acreage for $150M Cactus 303 Industrial Park

SURPRISE, Arizona – On behalf of Baker Development Corporation (BDC), the Phoenix office of JLL has completed an 81-acre land acquisition for the development of a $150 million industrial park. Named Cactus 303, the project is poised to create hundreds of jobs within a Loop 303-fronting location in Surprise, Arizona.
MLSMySanAntonio

Martin County Condo Market Continues Streak of Sales Gains in July 2021

MIAMI (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Martin County condo sales increased year-over-year in July 2021 as pent-up demand, more U.S. individuals and companies moving to South Florida, and record-low mortgage rates continue fueling transactions, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. Martin County...
Real EstateSpringfield News Sun

Existing home sales rose in July, inventory ticked higher

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in July for the second month in a row, though they only increased modestly from a year ago, suggesting the red-hot housing market may be cooling off a little. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose for the second consecutive month in July,...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Report: Rochester ranked as top 10 best mid-sized city for businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— Rochester isn't just home to the Garbage Plate and Kodak, it's been named a top 10 mid-sized city for business climate. That's according to a recent report from Business Facilities, a publication focused on economic development, which ranked Rochester at the number nine spot. The ranking is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy