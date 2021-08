Our kids were grown, and the minivan years had come and gone, before I purchased my first Suburban. I soon learned to appreciate the joy of having a four-wheel drive vehicle. You can go virtually anywhere (e.g., up steep mountain trails) in any kind of weather conditions (e.g., traveling in a foot of snow). And I learned that a three-ton vehicle with tow hooks on the front can be used to pull bushes out of the yard by their roots as well as retrieve a Ford truck stuck in the mud (both of which I have done).