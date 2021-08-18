Will Georgia conservatives seize their moment?

Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’s The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois is vast in scope, ranging from the early decades of the Afro-Indigenous-European interactions on this continent to the contemporary U.S., interspersing ancestral “songs” with the coming of age and young adulthood of a brilliant Atlanta scholar who traces her roots to slave archives in rural Georgia. It is a lyrical, thoughtful, emotionally resonant, sometimes edgy, and ultimately profound work, as is evident in the opening lines: “We are the earth, the land. The tongue that speaks and trips on the names of the dead as it dares to tell these stories of a woman’s line. Her people and her dirt, her trees, her water.”