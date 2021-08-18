Marvell buys Innovium for cloud data-center expertise

Data breaches in the cloud consistently make news headlines. Yet, the data breach stories are often vague explanations — a “misconfigured database,” “an open resource,” or mismanagement by an unnamed “third party.” The ambiguity that surrounds these breaches can make securing the enterprise seem riskier than it is. However, the challenge exists not in the security of the cloud itself but the policies for security and control of the infrastructure and data. In nearly all cases we heard about in the news, it is not the cloud providers’ fault, but the organizations using the cloud who fail to manage the controls used to protect an organization’s data. According to Gartner, through 2025, 90% of the organizations that fail to control public cloud use will inappropriately share sensitive data. No organization wants to compromise their prized asset – data. So how do you reduce risk to your data in the cloud?