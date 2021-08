Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. All 16 and 17-year-olds in England are to be offered their first coronavirus vaccine dose or the chance to book one by 23 August, the government has said. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said offering vaccines by this date would allow teenagers to get some protection before starting school or college next month. A walk-in site finder is being launched online by NHS England to help people locate their nearest vaccine centre.