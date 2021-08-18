Genshin Impact Stellar Reunion Returnee Event Guide

Stellar Reunion Returnee is an event in Genshin Impact that awards players coming back to the game. The event provides a slight boost to the returnee players with resources, primogems and more. This event was available in the game for a while now, however, with the Genshin Impact 2.1 Update, it will have some changes made to it. With the 2.1 Update, there will be scheduled maintenance for this event. During the maintenance, players who have met the conditions will not be able to access the event for a short time. But the players who had activated the event beforehand, the maintenance won’t be affected at all.