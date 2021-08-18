Clash of Clans: Queen Walk Guide with Tips and Tricks

Shauna Vayne, a Demacian monster hunter has come to Wild Rift to protect her allies and slay her enemies. With a lot of grief in her heart over the loss of her parents, she has turned her pain into power and is ready to slaughter anyone who dares come near her allies. She’s a marksman/assassin with a deadly kit of abilities which include increased movement speed, attack damage, invisibility and more. Primarily played in the Dragon lane, she has the potential to go against any matchup that dares to challenge her. She can also be played in the Baron lane against Bruiser/Tank champions and she is capable of shredding them just as well. In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best runes, spells, and builds, including the tips and tricks to make your way to victory with Vayne in League of Legends: Wild Rift.