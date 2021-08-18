Cancel
Questions About Proposed Wrotham Lorry Park

By KentNews
kentnews.online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs investigations by locals into the proposal of a new lorry park continue, many questions are being asked. Moto are the company behind the 200-lorry park plans, are being faced with a number of queries relating to their marketing material. The company have produced a website where they make their claims as to the necessity of the park. But all does not appear to be true.

