Notebooks turned in the best performance during the second quarter of 2021, while desktops saw a healthy rebound, says Canalys. The U.S. personal computer market showed strong growth last quarter as the economy continued its recovery and demand surged from the commercial and educational sectors. In a report published on Wednesday, research firm Canalys pegged second-quarter PC shipments in the U.S. at 36.8 million, a rise of 17% from the same quarter in 2020.