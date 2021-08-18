RISE Worldwide talent division sign Ishan Kishan

India vs England 2021: Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in focus as we look at the best predicted playing 11 for the 3rd Test. 2-0 is what it could have been had the rain not affected the first Test match between India and England. India were the dominant team in both the Tests, and could have easily taken a 2-0 at the end of two Tests. But 1-0 is definitely not a bad result so far looking at Team India’s recent history in England.