Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

All-new 2023 Nissan Z makes world debut

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 7 days ago

Nissan revealed the all-new 2023 Z sports car in a global broadcast from Brooklyn’s Duggal Greenhouse, about five miles from where the original 1970 Datsun 240Z made its world debut in October 1969. “When we introduced the Z in 1969, the Z was a revolution. Since then, for more than...

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashwani Gupta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Long Hood#Brooklyn#Datsun#Z#Nissan Motor Co Ltd#8 Speaker Bose#Exedy#Sport And Performance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Related
CarsMotorAuthority

Watch the Nissan Z reveal live, here

Update: The 2023 Nissan Z has been revealed. See it here, now. The Z is about to be reborn. Bookmark this page and set your alarm, because the 2023 Nissan Z will make its online debut on Tuesday at 8:00 pm ET via YouTube from New York City. What do...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

How Nissan Kept the Manual Transmission Alive in the New Z

The new Z can be had with a stick, but Nissan didn't just bolt up a manual transmission and called it a day. It may seem contradictory to say that the stick-shift sports car is dying just as Cadillac, Subaru, Toyota, BMW, and Hyundai are either launching or currently offering models with a clutch pedal. It's the truth, however, and what's happening now is likely the last hurrah for manual transmissions, given that electrification and autonomy are looming on the horizon.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

2023 Nissan Z Will Start ‘Around $40K’

That's a few grand cheaper than the four-cylinder Toyota Supra. One important detail missing from the 2023 Nissan Z's exciting reveal was its price. There was plenty of info available about everything from the new manual transmission to what colors it might come in, but the cost of a base model was nowhere to be found. That's been accounted for today, thanks to a Nissan spokesperson on Twitter.
CarsWTHI

Nissan unveils a new retro-styled Z sports car

Nissan unveiled the redesigned 2023 Nissan Z sports car Tuesday night, a somewhat retro-styled model the company hopes will continue the brand's turnaround after the turmoil of the last few years. Nissan had been dealing with struggling sales due to an aging lineup and the arrest of its chairman, Carlos...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

New Nissan Z: Here’s Everything to Know Ahead of Tonight’s Debut

After years of waiting, today is finally the day. If you've explored the automotive web within the last few hours, you'll probably know that today was the day Toyota chose to release the first driving impressions of the 2022 Toyota GR 86 (spoiler alert, it's even better than before). As one rear-drive Japanese sports car's hype-cycle comes to a close, another is just beginning because, tonight, the official, production-ready version of the Nissan Z will finally be upon us.
Carsfordauthority.com

2023 Nissan Z Debuts As Heavily Revamped Ford Mustang GT Rival

The Nissan Proto Z was revealed way back in September of last year as a thinly-disguised concept preview of the next-generation Z car. Most expected the concept’s styling to carry over to an eventual production version, which many believed would be called the 400Z. However, the Japanese automaker decided to keep things simple and has now revealed the 2023 Nissan Z, which looks pretty much exactly like the Proto Z concept.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Nissan Z Hypes August 17 Debut With Three New Teaser Videos

Nissan picked August 17 as the day to reveal the new Z sports car, and that’s just around the corner. The company released three teaser videos on Instagram the hype the car’s debut while showing off a bit of the coupe. The company previewed the new model with the Z Proto concept late last year, and spy photos appeared to show that the final product wouldn’t stray far from the concept’s design. The new teasers emphasize the similarities.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Nissan Exec Confirms the New Z and 370Z Share the Same Chassis Code

When the Nissan Z Proto made its debut, we couldn't help but notice a considerable amount of similarities between it and the outgoing 370Z. The cut lines, shut lines, and even air vents of these two cars matched up just a little too well, leading us to believe the Z Proto wasn't truly sitting on redesigned underpinnings. This ruffled more than a few feathers, but it turns out our hunch was right. We're not here to gloat, but an "I told you so" wouldn't be completely out of order.
Buying CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Nissan’s all-new 2022 Frontier truck starts at under $28,000

In recent years, the mid-size truck market has heated up, with Ford returning to the segment with its iconic Ranger pickup. The Nissan Frontier hasn’t traditionally been one of the top sellers in the segment, but that may change with the all-new 2022 Frontier sporting a new engine and significantly improved styling. We knew a lot about the truck, but one big mystery was pricing.
CarsRoad & Track

2023 Nissan Z - Full Image Gallery

Nissan has finally revealed the production version of its Z sports car. Sporting minimal aesthetic changes over the prototype first shown in September 2020, the 2023 Z gets a 400-hp twin-turbo V-6 and a standard six-speed manual transmission. Upgrade to the Performance trim and you get a limited-slip differential, a sportier suspension, bigger brakes, launch control, and RAYS forged 19-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Nissan Z Car Burns Rubber In Final Teaser

The countdown has begun. In just a few hours, one of the most anticipated new cars of the year will make its long-awaited world debut: the Nissan 400Z. Previewed by last year's Nissan Z Proto concept, Nissan's new Z car will be shown to the world tonight at 8pm EST.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Will Nissan Build a 2023 Z Roadster?

Nissan pulled the plug on the 370Z Roadster after its 2019 model year. The drop-top's death did not come as much of a shock given its $42,705 starting sum at the time—some $10,000 more than its coupe counterpart. That said, there's still something about a powerful, small roadster that gets...
CarsAutoGuide.com

2023 Nissan Z Debuts With 400 HP, Retro-Cool Looks and Available Manual

Nissan late Tuesday showed off the 2023 Z in production form. No numbers here: the two-door, two-seat sports car is sticking to just that famous letter. The rest of the package looks similarly free of pretense, featuring a classic front-engine, rear-drive setup, available six-speed manual transmission, and the return of turbo power.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

New Nissan Z Does Retro Right

American automakers could learn a thing or two here…. You undoubtedly have been saturated with news about the all-new 2023 Nissan Z. Plenty of automotive sites are gushing about the huge power bump of 400-horsepower (are you paying attention, Toyota?) among other technical details. However, the thing that’s most striking to me that I don’t think is being talked about enough is how well Nissan executed the retro design.
Home & Gardengtspirit.com

2023 Nissan Z: 7th Generation Z Car Revealed Officially

The US market version of the new Nissan Z Sports car officially premiered at a special event in New York and the sale is scheduled to begin in spring 2022 at Nissan dealers in the US. The new Nissan Z offers attractive style, advanced technology and performance. The vehicle is...
Indiana StatePosted by
CarBuzz.com

There's An All-New Nissan Nismo Model In Town

There's only one Nismo-tuned model currently offered in North America, the Nissan GT-R Nismo. Unfortunately, all examples have been sold out for the upcoming model year. But Nissan is fully aware of the potential of this performance brand if it's expanded to other models. The new 400Z will surely get the Nismo treatment at some point, but we'd also like to see another Sentra Nismo - something more affordable and usable on a daily basis. And fortunately, Nissan is thinking the same.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The Complete History of the Nissan Z: From Datsun 240Z to Simply Z

Grab the popcorn and make sure the keg is full—a new (okay, radically revised) Nissan Z has been unveiled. What better time to revisit the previous generations of the Z?. The decades-long Z Car legend starts with the original Datsun 240Z, which entered production in October 1969 as a 1970 model year vehicle. Produced as something of a response to Toyota's 2000 GT sports car, the Yamaha proposal for which was passed over by Nissan before it became a Toyota project, the 240Z would ultimately be far more successful, with more than 160,000 of the two-door, two-seat, rear-drive sports cars sold in just four years of production in the United States. With a 151-hp 2.4-liter straight-six engine paired with a four-speed transmission, fully independent suspension, and an affordable $3,526 MSRP, the 240Z was seen as a performance bargain, with 0-to-60 mph times in the 8.0-second range and a 125-mph top speed.
CarsCAR Magazine

New Nissan Z revealed: but Z Seven isn't coming to Europe

Nissan certainly wasn't kidding when it stated that the production 2023 Z would stay faithful to the design of the Z Proto design study. It's almost indistinguishable, and that is a Good Thing. What is a Bad Thing is that the new Nissan Z won’t be coming to Europe this time, owing to a declining market for two-seaters and worries over emissions restrictions.
Carstecheblog.com

2023 Nissan Z Officially Unveiled, Has Twin-Turbo V6 Making 400HP

What started out as a concept years ago has been officially unveiled as the 2023 Nissan Z, and it was definitely worth the wait. Priced from $40,000 USD, this sleek sports car comes equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 400hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission with motorsports-inspired EXEDY high-performance clutch, or a new 9-speed automatic transmission with aluminum paddle shifters. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy