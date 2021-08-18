Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Don Cheadle Explains His Viral Moment With Kevin Hart | Celebrities

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA clip from Kevin Hart’s new Peacock series Hart to Heart went viral after people interpreted the comedian throwing some shade toward Don Cheadle over his age. However, the Oscar nominee has explained, it’s all love. Responding to a user who called Cheadle an “ass,” the Hollywood legend responded with,...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Don Cheadle
Person
Kevin Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Peacock Series Hart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Mark Wahlberg And Kevin Hart Team Up In Upcoming Netflix Comedy ‘Me Time’

Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart, two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, are teaming up for the first in the upcoming Netflix comedy Me Time. As reported by Deadline, Me Time stars Hart as a stay-at-home dad who finally gets “me time” for the first in years. This allows him to reconnect with his former best friend, Wahlberg, for a “wild weekend that nearly upends his life.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Poses For A Photo With Kevin Hart But Something Looks Off

There's a photo being passed around of Snoop Dogg with Kevin Hart, but something doesn't quite look right about it. The legendary rapper is reported to stand over 6'4", and the comedian is an entire foot shorter, clocking in at 5'2". However, in the photo, they appear to be the same height.
Los Angeles, CAfoxla.com

Kevin Hart announces his retirement date

LOS ANGELES - Kevin Hart revealed on his show "Hart to Heart" in an interview with Bryan Cranston the date he plans to retire. While talking with his co-star of "The Upside" the duo were determining when a graceful time would be to step away from the entertainment industry. "If...
CelebritiesCharlotteObserver.com

Kevin Hart’s ‘Olympic Highlights’ went viral. Can his LOL brand be a global force?

LOS ANGELES — Pairing Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg for an Olympics highlights show wouldn't have been an obvious move to many Hollywood executives. But it was a no-brainer to Jeff Clanagan, chief executive of Hart's digital media company Laugh Out Loud. The idea came after the West Coast rap star's commentary for the November Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight went viral.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Kevin Hart's Awkward Exchange With Don Cheadle About His Age Might Just Make You Cringe

Age might be nothing but a number, but we have a feeling Kevin Hart will be less inclined to share his feelings about that number in the future. On a recent episode of his new Peacock talk show Hart to Heart, the 42-year-old comedian welcomed Don Cheadle, and a clip from their chat went viral on Thursday, Aug. 12. In the footage, the interview appeared to go wildly off the rails for a moment after Don didn't appreciate the host's reaction to his age. At one point, Don discussed the passage of time and said candidly, "And me, you know, I'm 56 years old..." This led Kevin to interrupt him by enthusiastically saying, "Damn!" Immediately,...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Hart Completely Violates Don Cheadle: Twitter Reacts

Considering his lauded appearances in movies like Space Jam: A New Legacy and No Sudden Move as well as his recent marriage to Brigid Coulter, Don Cheadle has been experiencing an incredible year in his. However, a viral clip involving Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle shows how quickly someone can get violated even while at the top of their game.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

I Could Watch Kevin Hart And Don Cheadle Argue All Day

Let me introduce you to my new favorite duo: Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle. You read that right, move aside Dwayne Johnson and well… Robert Downey Jr already did his Marvel scooting. These two are incredible together, and this has unexpectedly blown up the internet thanks to a recent collaboration together that got playfully dicey. Sometimes you know the chemistry between two people is real when they can bicker like an old married couple, and let me just say, Hart and Cheadle’s viral argument is hilarious in the best way.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Guest Actor in a Drama Series – Can Don Cheadle’s Three Minutes of Screentime Beat Charles Dance?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE Visit each individual...
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle & More!

KEVIN HART CLOWNS DON CHEADLE'S AGE: Don Cheadle appeared on Kevin Hart's new Peacock show “Hart to Heart” and Kevin clowned his age. Kevin asked Cheadle how old he was and when he responded 56, Kevin responded, “Damn!” After Cheadle responded, Kevin insisted that he “damn” came from a place of love. After Kevin got dragged on social media, Cheadle took to Twitter to reveal that it was all fun and games. He explained, “i think this is my favorite interview ever. ‘damn!'” Adding that he and Kevin “need to do a movie together asap!” He later tweeted, EVERYBODY, please watch the entire episode. On top of understanding that this is just how we play it’s a really good one, i think. the first question he asks me is, ‘drugs; do you do them?’ in the parking lot i said he looked like a black-o-lantern in that suit. it’s just us.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Tall Is Kevin Hart?

It might appear height was never a worry for Kevin Hart, for what he lacks in stature is made up with a big personality and soaring levels of confidence. Throughout his illustrious career, Hart has starred in numerous comedy films — from "Scary Movie 3" to "Soul Plane" to "Ride Along" — and has many comedy specials in which he performs in front of thousands of raucous fans. And despite his small stature, Hart has bared the brunt of height jokes from fellow comedians and even so himself — confidently acknowledging his size and using it to his comedic advantage, eliciting big laughs from crowds all around the world. In doing so, Hart serves as an inspiration for those who may feel insecure about their height, and many have applauded him for practicing self-love.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

John Travolta reveals heartbreaking talk with youngest son Benjamin

John Travolta has recalled a heartbreaking conversation he had with his son Benjamin following the death of Kelly Preston last year. John - who shared three children with his late wife - appeared on Kevin Hart's talk show series Hart to Heart when he spoke about the aftermath of their loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy