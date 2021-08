2019 | Founded in 2011, VFA is a Fellowship program for recent college graduates to launch their careers as entrepreneurs. Fellows spend two years in the trenches of a startup in one of 14 U.S. cities, where they learn how to build a business while making an impact. VFA trains Fellows to become productive startup employees, then provides the mentorship, network, and resources they need to become successful entrepreneurs. The goal is to create a pipeline of diverse startup talent and fuel job growth in cities that will benefit from it while empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs to help startups grow and create opportunities in their communities.