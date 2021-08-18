Woven Planet Holdings, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, closes acquisition of CARMERA

Schaeffler is steadily expanding its involvement in autonomous mobility based on intelligent chassis systems. At IAA Mobility 2021, the automotive and industrial supplier will be unveiling Space Drive 3 Add-ON, the third generation of its Space Drive drive-by-wire system, a multiple redundant technology that paves the way for autonomous driving. The showcase highlights the technology’s maturity for commercialization. The mechatronic systems on display will include the premiere of Schaeffler’s force-feedback handwheel (HWA), as well as its safety and comfort-enhancing intelligent real wheel steering (iRWS) technology. Schaeffler will also be presenting its new rolling chassis, a vehicle platform that opens the way to completely new forms of autonomous mobility. “Thanks to our work in this area, we are fast becoming the technology partner of choice for highly integrated chassis solutions,” said Matthias Zink, Schaeffler’s CEO Automotive Technologies. “Combined with our electric drive technologies, these solutions represent pioneering innovations in autonomous mobility. The key to it all is the wealth of expertise in components and systems that we have amassed over many decades and that we are now able to apply at the whole-vehicle level.”