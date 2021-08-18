Cancel
E-buses to transform transport—but only if they crack the charging challenge

automotiveworld.com
Cover picture for the articleThe public transport sector is moving rapidly to decarbonise, and for a growing number of bus fleets that means electrification. In Europe, electric bus sales set a new record last year and jumped 18.4% from 2020 levels. With many cities setting ambitious CO2 reduction goals and governments targeting climate neutrality by 2050, the rate of uptake should only accelerate. The challenge now turns to charging these vehicles.

Carsngtnews.com

Lumen Freedom Participates in Electric Taxi Charging Demonstration Project

Lumen Freedom, a manufacturer of wireless electric vehicle charging (WEVC) systems, is supplying wireless charging systems for the Wireless Charging of Electric Taxis (WiCET) demonstration project in the U.K. The project, funded by the U.K.’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles and delivered through Innovate UK, is assessing the commercial and...
Carsautomotiveworld.com

ICCT: Success factors for electric carsharing

Using electric vehicles for carsharing can enhance the environmental benefits of such programs. This briefing details electric carsharing in Europe and North America and provides insights into charging infrastructure and best practices gleaned from successful carsharing programs. The study finds that electric carsharing programs can reduce greenhouse gas emissions from...
GeekyGadgets

Audi e-tron charging points hit 17,500 in the UK

Audi has revealed that it has expanded its e-tron charging points to 17,500 in the UK. They now cover more that 75% of the UK’s public charging network. This means that Audi customers now have access to more than 17,500 charging points throughout the UK, this includes BP Pulse, along with Pod Point, Source London, Ionity and more.
City buses move quickly to ditch diesel

City buses move quickly to ditch diesel

With a variety of clean and convenient alternatives now widely available and suitable operating cycles for battery power, the bus sector will make a swift exit from diesel. Not every fleet will be ready for a wholesale shift to zero emissions, but the transition will be quick in comparison to the heavy truck sector, where longer journeys and irregular routes remain challenges.
Interesting Engineering

Indy100

Magnetic, charge, and transport properties of graphene nanoflakes

Carsautomotiveworld.com

Magna Mezzo Panel modernizing the face of electric vehicles

Large front panel integrates ADAS sensors and lighting. AURORA, Ontario, Aug. 18, 2021 — Magna is reimagining the face and functionality of electric vehicle front ends with its new Mezzo Panel technology. The fully integrated Mezzo Panel offers a fresh canvas for designers and an opportunity for engineers to seamlessly integrate advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) capabilities like radar, cameras and lighting.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Baidu steps up its autonomous driving ambitions

Current automotive megatrends have allowed China to gain significant ground on the traditional leading markets of Europe and North America, and on some fronts, become a segment leader. Electrification is the most prominent example, with data from the International Energy Agency showing that China sold 1.06 million electric vehicles (EVs) in 2019, compared to 560,000 and 326,000 in Europe and the US respectively. Autonomy is another trend China plans to lead, and its market is firmly dominated by domestic technology giants.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Volta Trucks reveals the first real-world trials of the prototype Volta Zero

Volta Trucks, a leading and disruptive full electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has confirmed the start of engineering evaluation and development testing of the first prototype Volta Zero at HORIBA MIRA in Nuneaton, UK. The start of testing follows soon after the reveal of the first prototype chassis of the Volta Zero – the world’s first purpose-built full-electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle designed specifically for inner city logistics.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

GWM acquires Iracemápolis plant in Brazil

In São Paulo, Brazil, August 18, 2021. Great Wall Motor Company Limited (GWM) and Daimler Group officially signed the purchase agreement on the acquisition of the Iracemápolis plant in Brazil. According to the purchase agreement signed by both parties, Daimler’s Iracemápolis plant in Brazil, including land, plant, machinery and equipment,...
Economyautomotiveworld.com

UK-based consortium established to develop prototype solid-state batteries

A consortium of seven UK-based organisations has signed a memorandum of understanding to combine ambitions to develop world-leading prototype solid-state battery technology, targeting automotive applications. Solid-state batteries offer significant potential advantages over conventional lithium-ion batteries and could be transformational in meeting the UK’s net zero commitments through the electrification of...
Worldautomotiveworld.com

SYNETIQ acquires new Smart Hub in the South East

SYNETIQ has revealed its first Smart Hub, located less than a mile from the M25, strengthening Southeastern coverage for the UK’s leading integrated salvage, dismantling, and recycling business. The site will be home to a wide range of client services including online vehicle auctions, green parts supply, and recycling, processing...
Technologyautomotiveworld.com

Managing vehicle complexity with a seamless diagnostics experience

New vehicle technology is changing the way we drive – from Advanced Driver Assistance Systems that tell us when to pump the brakes (or even pump the brakes for us), to connected mobile apps in our consoles to navigate the road and play music, to 360 cameras to see everything around us. These technologies are not just changing the driving experience, they’re changing the repair experience too. More complex vehicles create more complex repairs after an accident, and that complexity is only increasing as the number of ADAS-equipped vehicles on the road increases. Auto body and auto glass include sensors, cameras, radar and lidar and other complex material to computerize vehicle safety and automated features. The number of parts embedded in the bumper of a car has more than doubled in the last 15 years.1.

