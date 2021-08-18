Q&A: What is the cybersecurity impact of employee time off?
What are the challenges around staff taking annual leave? How is this impacting businesses? . Part of any business plan has to account for employees taking time off work. This has particular significance for those involved with monitoring company security systems. Recent events have shown us the devastation that can occur when criminals target organizations at their weakest moments. The supply chain attack on Kaseya this month coincided with the US celebrations over the 4th July weekend. Whilst employees were off duty, threat actors went to work.www.itproportal.com
