Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helen, GA

Flood waters overtake north Georgia city, causing businesses to close

By Michael Seiden, WSB-TV
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EE5mL_0bV0JmXX00

HELEN, Ga. — As flood waters quickly rushed into the north Georgia city of Helen, businesses were forced to close. Many residents are just thankful no one was seriously hurt.

Many people told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that they are grateful the damage is minimal. They also say the sudden rush of water was a terrifying experience.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“One second it wasn’t, and then one second there was just flow of water everywhere,” said Jimmy Skelton.

“It was pretty scary for me. I’d never seen anything like that,” said Katelyn Pitts.

Pitts said she was working in White County on Tuesday when Tropical Depression Fred moved through.

“As we started working, we got flash flood warnings, tornado warnings and started to pick up a lot,” she said.

The rains toppled trees, downed power lines and flooded roads, making it impossible for some people to get out.

Amanda Moon lives a county over, but hopped in her truck and headed straight to Helen when she saw images on social media.

“This is probably one of the worst times I’ve seen it flood like this,” Moon said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

As flood waters recede, first responders are still identifying areas that could present potential problems.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Helen, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Georgia#Tornado Warnings#Flash Flood#Power Lines#Extreme Weather#Channel 2 S#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Cobb County, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Cobb County prepared for new surge of COVID cases

Cobb County is well prepared for this latest surge of COVID cases. Emergency Management Agency Director Cassie Mazloom says after PPE supplies ran short during the onset of the pandemic in 2020, the county used some of its $2.4 million CARES Act money to stock up for future surges like the country is experiencing now.
EnvironmentPosted by
WSB Radio

Tropical threat coming to Gulf ?

Long time followers know I do not post long-range models of scary storms (winter or tropical) for eye-candy clickbait and you should not post or share such things either. I don’t play that game, I’d rather respect your intelligence. It’s poor practice especially for those who are not trained in...
EnvironmentPosted by
WSB Radio

Gaps in wildfire smoke warning network leave people exposed

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Huge gaps between air quality sensors in the western U.S. have created blind spots in the warning system for wildfire smoke plumes sweeping North America this summer, amid growing concern over potential health impacts to millions of people exposed to the pollution. Government programs to...
Buford, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Woman quarantining after possible COVID-19 exposure dies in fire; 4 children, babysitter survive

BUFORD, Ga. — A mother of four who was separated from her family while quarantining because of a possible exposure to COVID-19 died Wednesday in an early morning house fire, according to WSB-TV. Firefighters responded to a report of the blaze around 2:45 a.m. on the 100 block of Kennesaw Street NE, according to officials with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. A neighbor called 911 and reported that a woman was in the basement and they weren’t sure if she could get out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy