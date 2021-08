(Aug 25): Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s approval rating fell to the lowest in five years, as the coronavirus pandemic is set to curb economic growth further. About 59% of respondents are satisfied with the president, the lowest level since March 2016, according to a survey released by Indikator Politik on Wednesday. That compares with 64% in April and 65% in July last year, Executive Director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said in a briefing. His popularity was stable at 70% from February 2019 until February 2020, he said.