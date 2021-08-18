Cancel
Hall County, GA

Rain closes road in Hall Co

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
Tuesday’s heavy rains have shut down a stretch of Conner Drive in Hall County. The Hall County Road Maintenance Department says Conner is closed between Claude Parks Road and Old Dahlonega Highway.

From the Hall Co government website...

Conner Drive is closed to thru traffic between Old Dahlonega Hwy and Claude Parks Road due to flooding caused by the recent heavy rains.

Hall County Road Maintenance will reevaluate the road on Wednesday, Aug. 18, once the water has receded.

Barricades are in place along the roadway, which is located in the Murrayville area.

