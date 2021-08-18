Orlando concert picks, Aug. 20-22: Freedom Hawk, Jordan Foley sings John Prine, Tremolords/Chotchkies double bill

Can't respect everyone else's safety? Stay the fuck home. The Tremolords and the Chotchkies: This one-two punch of garage-minded Orlando rock bands is worth more than the price of admission alone. But the fact that it's a chance to enjoy live music at the Veranda Live again makes it an even bigger deal. When this famously scenic downtown courtyard venue began doing concerts in 2018, it had the stuff to become Thornton Park's musical town square — except for the sustained programming, that is. Well, this long-quiet jewel will rock again for at least one night to benefit the Thornton Park District Neighborhood Association. (7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, the Veranda at Thornton Park, $5 minimum donation)