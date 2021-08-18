Cancel
Orange County, FL

Adoptable pup and very good boy Mellow is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home the same day he is adopted!

By Orange County Animal Services
 7 days ago

Mellow (A351910) is 5 years old. He was adopted from our shelter five years ago and now the owner is moving to a place that does not allow pets. According to Mellow's previous owner, he is housebroken, knows basic obedience commands, is friendly with men, women and dogs, but does not get along with cats. Mellow is "head shy," meaning he gets scared and on the alert when something is coming toward his head. We recommend you go slow when interacting with him, as this shy boy just needs to feel comfortable when he is around new people. Mellow is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home the same day he is adopted.

